Timeless Series Finale Promo: First Look at the NBC Drama's Epic Sendoff

NBC has finally gifted patient Clockblockers with a first look at the upcoming Timeless series finale — and not a moment too soon. The promo, which will air during tonight’s new episode of Midnight, Texas, offers an explosive glimpse into the two-hour wrap-up event, premiering Thursday, Dec. 20 at 8/7c.

In case you’ve already forgotten, Timeless‘ second season finale ended with future versions of Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) arriving in the present-day bunker, discussing how they can save their dead (!) teammate Rufus (Malcolm Barrett).

“Spread across three centuries and two continents, the finale will test Lucy, Wyatt and the entire Time Team like never before as they try to #SaveRufus, preserve history and put a stop to Rittenhouse once and for all,” touts a release from executive producers Eric Kripke, Shawn Ryan and Arika Lisanne Mittman.

In addition to Spencer, Lanter and Barrett, cast members returning for the festive two-part episode — appropriately titled “The Miracle of Christmas” — include Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey, Claudia Doumit and Annie Wersching.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at the Timeless series finale, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. How do you hope it all ends?