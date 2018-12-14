Goldbergs, Single Parents and Two More Sitcoms Get Extra Episodes at ABC

ABC is spreading a little holiday cheer to four of its family sitcoms.

Veteran comedies The Goldbergs and black-ish, as well as rookie series Single Parents and The Kids Are Alright, all have received additional episodes for their current seasons.

black-ish scored an extra two installments from the network, bringing its Season 5 count to 24 episodes. The Goldbergs, Single Parents and The Kids Are Alright each got one additional half-hour tacked on to their runs.

As noted on our handy grid of TV return dates, black-ish and Kids will resume their seasons on Tuesday, Jan. 8, while The Goldbergs and Single Parents will be back on Wednesday, Jan. 9. Last month, ABC also confirmed that its Goldbergs spinoff, Schooled, will premiere on Jan. 9, claiming American Housewife‘s Wednesday-at-8:30 time slot (and, naturally, following The Goldbergs).

Which additional episode order has you the most jazzed? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.