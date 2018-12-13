2018 in Review: Best Episodes, Saddest Cancellation, Guiltiest Pleasures, Worst Sendoff, Underrated Actors and More

It’s time for TVLine’s Year in Review to get down to the nitty-gritty.

Thus far this month, we’ve recognized a whole slew of television’s highlights and lowlights from 2018, including the most devastating character deaths, the sexiest scenes and even the moments we wish we’d never seen.

But there are still dozens of series, stars and scenes that merit mention in our year-end retrospective… for better or worse. In Part 1 of our “round-up awards,” you’ll find more than 50 (very specific) honors that we’ve bestowed upon the year’s small-screen efforts, from the most underrated performers to the individual episodes that left us awestruck.

Of course, our kudosfest isn’t all warm and fuzzy: We also recognized some series that missed the mark in 2018 via meandering storylines, unlikable characters and more.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see Part 1 of our Year in Review, then drop a comment with your own winners (or losers).

Coming up Friday in Part 2: Best Couples, Worst Parents, the Most Unnecessary Death, Frustrating Characters, Best Displays of Skin and more!