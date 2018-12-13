Sorry for Your Loss and 3 Others Renewed at Facebook Watch

Sorry for Your Loss‘ Leigh will have plenty of time to move through the stages of grief, because Facebook Watch has renewed her series for Season 2.

Elizabeth Olsen stars in the half-hour drama, which follows a young widow as she reassembles her life after her husband dies. TVLine reviewer Dave Nemetz deemed it “damn good” and “genuinely moving, with a magnificent lead performance from Olsen that stands as one of the best anywhere on TV this year.”

In a statement, series creator/executive producer Kit Steinkellner said, “Seeing our audience embrace and champion Sorry For Your Loss, and reading the comments and posts from people who feel seen and understood watching our show, has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. Facebook Watch has been such a wonderful home for our series, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work again with them and with [production company] Big Beach, to bring Season 2 to life.”

The renewal has been logged on TVLine’s Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard.

The streaming video service also handed out sophomore seasons to the teen drama Five Points, the young adult-novel adaptation Sacred Lies and a reality series about beauty influencer Huda Kattan called Huda Boss.