Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Renewed for Season 3 at MTV

The family that gym-tan-laundrys together, stays together: MTV has renewed Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for Season 3.

The announcement came at the end of an hour-long yule log video posted to the show’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. (Feel free to watch above.)

The Jersey Shore offshoot will air its Season 2 finale, titled “Ronnie Magro’s Series of Unfortunate Events” tonight at 8/7c. Per the official episode synopsis: “Deena and the roomies fight against cancer. The spiral squad debate the meaning of life. And a mysterious call from Jen has Ronnie taking on even more drama in his life.”

Season 3 will premiere in Summer 2019, the network added in a press release Thursday.

In his review of Season 1 of the Jersey Shore sequel, which premiered in April, TVLine’s Dave Nemetz noted that “the extra years have given this crew a hard-won wisdom, lending Family Vacation a bittersweet air of lost youth and not-quite-reached maturity.”