Maze Runner's Kaya Scodelario to Replace Emma Roberts in Spinning Out

Kaya Scodelario better start practicing her double axels: The Maze Runner will fill the lead role in Netflix’s ice-skating drama Spinning Out, TVLine has learned.

Scodelario will play Kat Baker, a part previously held by American Horror Story‘s Emma Roberts. In October, Roberts left the series less than a month after signing on, reportedly because of a scheduling conflict with her work on another series.

Per the official character description, Kate is an incredibly talented skater who suffers a fall that takes her off the competition track. So she partners with “a talented, bad-boy partner” and becomes a pairs skater, a move that could expose a secret that would throw her life into turmoil as she and her partner chase their Olympic dreams.

Mr. Mercedes writer Samantha Stratton wrote the pilot script, and — with Lara Olsen (90210, Reign) — will serve as co-showrunner/executive producer on the 10-episode drama.

Scodelario, a British actress, played Theresa in The Maze Runner movie and its sequels Scorch Trials and The Death Cure. Her TV work includes the British series Skins and Southcliffe.