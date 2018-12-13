Black Lightning's Jennifer Super Suits Up — Your First Look at Lightning

Where there has been Thunder, there now also is Lightning.

The CW on Thursday released a first photo of Black Lightning‘s Jennifer Pierce properly suited up to fight crime, as Lightning.

Jennifer’s father, Jefferson (played by Cress Williams), of course fronts the superhero series as its titular electricity-wielding meta, while sister Anissa (Nafessa Williams) suited up midway through Season 1, as the earth-shaking Thunder.

Black Lightning aired its fall finale this Tuesday, and resumes its sophomore run on Jan. 21, 2019, now airing Mondays at 9/8c, leading out of Arrow. (Legends of Tomorrow will continue Season 5 sometime in the spring.)