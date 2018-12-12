One Dollar Is CBS All Access' First Cancelled Show

One Dollar won’t buy you a lot of time these days, it seems. CBS All Access has cancelled the drama after one season, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The mystery series, in which the titular piece of cash linked several people involved in a bunch of murders, is the streaming video service’s first axed show. (The cancellation has been noted on TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard.)

One Dollar‘s cast included Philip Ettinger (The Mist), John Caroll Lynch (American Horror Story), Jeff Perry (Scandal) and Leslie Odom Jr. (Smash).

The series premiered in August; its Season 1 finale, which now will serve as its series finale, became available Nov. 1.

In a statement, CBS All Access executive vice president Julie McNamara said she was “incredibly proud” of the 10-episode first season and added that it will remain available for streaming on the service.