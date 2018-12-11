As SEAL Team Closes In, Doza Uncorks a Big Surprise — Fall Finale Sneak Peek

Bravo Team’s hunt for cartel chieftain Andres Doza is about to take a very unexpected turn, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek from the fall finale of CBS’ SEAL Team.

In the episode “Prisoner’s Dilemma” (airing Wednesday at 9/8c, CBS), the episodes-long hunt for Doza comes to a head when Jason & Co. make one last ditch effort to find and capture the leader of one of the most powerful and lethal drug cartels in Mexico.

When last we tuned in, Doza’s No. 1 gave up his boss’ location in trade for receiving last rites before he expired from gunshot wounds. (OK, so that deal didn’t actually pan out. Oops.) In the clip above, Bravo Team storms said safe house, and what they find there — on the TV screen — is nothing anyone could have predicted. Press play above to watch the twist unfold.

Following this week’s fall finale, CBS’ SEAL Team resumes its sophomore run on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

