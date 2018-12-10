NCIS: LA's Barrett Foa Is Teacher's Pet on Will & Grace — 2019 FIRST LOOK

At the risk of telling tales out of school, we spy Professor Truman making googly eyes at Barrett Foa.

As previously reported, the NCIS: LA vet is set to guest-star on Will & Grace in early 2019 as Paul, a fellow teacher and romantic interest of Eric McCormack’s Will (check out a first look their classroom meet-cute above).

For Foa, the gig was a dream come true. “I’ve watched every single Will & Grace episode since its inception,” he tells TVLine. “When I first walked on set, I was in full out-of-body system overload. But as soon as I heard the laughter and applause of the live studio audience on taping day, it was clear all roads had lead to this moment.”

The actor notes that his appearance on the NBC sitcom was the “quintessential mash-up” of his acting repertoire, combining “10 seasons of on-camera TV skills” via his day job on NCIS: LA with “10 years of Broadway musical comedy timing” via Mamma Mia!, Avenue Q and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

An added bonus? “Eric McCormack is such an excellent smoocher,” Foa swoons, before adding. “I kept asking for more takes!”