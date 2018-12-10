30 Rock Alum Katrina Bowden Joins Bold and the Beautiful as Series Regular

30 Rock vet Katrina Bowden is returning to her soap opera roots with a series-regular role on CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The actress — who made her acting debut in 2006 via a multi-episode arc on ABC’s now-defunct One Life to Live — will play Flo, a character who shares a past with Dr. Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady). Her first episode is slated to air on Jan. 14.

Bowden appeared in all seven seasons of 30 Rock as Liz Lemon’s assistant Cerie Xerox. Additional TV credits include guest stints on Psych, Ugly Betty and New Girl, as well as starring roles in the Lifetime movies I Killed My BFF and Framed By My Fiance. Earlier this year, she headlined the Hallmark pic Love on the Slopes.