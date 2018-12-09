Quotes of the Week: The Voice, Gifted, Outlander, Mrs. Maisel, H50 and More

All good things must come to an end — even our Quotes of the Week.

Although we’ll be posting our annual Quotes of the Year roundup next Sunday, this week’s batch of TV dialogue will be our last new installment for the year. (And what a quotable year it’s been!)

Among the sound bites closing out 2018: the highly meta arrival of New Greg on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, a heartwarming reunion on Outlander, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s return to the stand-up stage and a very controversial plea from The Voice coach Adam Levine.

This week’s roundup also features double doses of The Ranch and Will & Grace, plus bon mots from Midnight, Texas, Arrow, Blindspot, The Neighborhood and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!