Charmed Fall Finale Sneak Peek: Macy Gets a Romantic Holiday Surprise

There’s no place like home for the holidays — assuming, of course, that your house isn’t built atop a portal to the underworld. Sunday’s midseason finale of Charmed, appropriately titled “Jingle Hell,” finds Mel questioning everything she knows about the supernatural world, while Maggie attempts to incorporate her new (half-demon!) boyfriend into her favorite Christmas traditions.

As for Macy, she remains determined to keep fate — not to mention that infamous “mark” — from driving a wedge between her and Galvin, even if she isn’t quite sure how to go about making that happen. In fact, TVLine has an exclusive clip from the episode, during which Galvin pays the sisters an unexpected house call.

“I just wanted to say ‘Merry Christmas’ before I head out of town,” Galvin says after limping his way into the sisters’ foyer. He then makes the uncomfortable situation even more so by dangling some mistletoe over Macy’s head. But will she take the bait, or will she keep her distance?

Charmed’s midseason finale airs Sunday at 9/8c on The CW, following the first part of this year’s Arrowverse crossover. Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.