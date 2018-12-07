Before America’s Got Talent: The Champions premieres in 2019, NBC is gifting faithful fans with a new holiday special featuring the ghosts of seasons past.

Hosted by Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent: A Holiday of Champions (Dec. 17, 10/9c) celebrates some of the most memorable acts to grace the AGT stage, including AcroArmy, Terry Fator, Jon Dorenbos, The Regurgitator, Sons of Serendip, The Silhouettes, Sal Valentenetti, The Clairvoyants, Pentatonix, Piff the Magic Dragon, Penn and Teller and Mat Franco.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the special (above), which follows retired NFL player (and Season 11 contestant) Jon Dorenbos into the locker room of the New York Jets for a mind-blowing card trick. Dorenbos — who finished in third place back in 2016 — even dressed for the occasion, donning his finest Santa threads.

The special will also feature appearances by AGT judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B. Scroll down for an exclusive first look at the special’s key art:

Hit PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at AGT‘s holiday special, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.