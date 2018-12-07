The Blacklist: Red Faces Life Behind Bars (or Worse!) in Season 6 Trailer

At long last, the FBI can cross Raymond Reddington off its Most Wanted list.

In a new trailer for The Blacklist‘s upcoming sixth season, James Spader’s crafty character is finally arrested for his many, many crimes — and his enemies are practically glowing to see him get his comeuppance.

“Sir, you are the Devil himself,” the judge in Red’s case informs him, while a prosecutor warns that he’ll be “held in federal prison until we execute you.”

The video above (first shared by EW.com) also teases Red’s dogged search for whomever betrayed him and reported him to the authorities. He enlists Liz’s help to track down the traitor, blissfully unaware that she already knows his big secret, and she plans to ruin him after learning he isn’t the real Reddington.

As previously reported, The Blacklist will return with a two-part premiere on Thursday, Jan. 3, at 10/9c, and Friday, Jan. 4, at 9/8c (which will serve as its regular time slot).

Check out The Blacklist‘s full trailer above, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 6.