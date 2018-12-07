Hit the Floor Cancelled at BET

Hit the Floor has hit the skids. BET’s cheerleader-themed soap has been cancelled after four seasons, the network announced Friday.

“At this time, BET Networks will not be moving forward with a fifth season of Hit The Floor,” a rep for the cabler confirmed. “We are grateful to the most passionate fans ever who helped to bring one more season of the #DevilsNation to the screen, and the incredible cast and dancers. We would especially like to thank and recognize the acclaimed Executive Producer and Creator of the series James LaRosa for his passion and vision. We look forward to finding ways to continue in partnership.”

After three seasons on VH1, Hit the Floor sat in limbo for two years before moving to BET (with a mostly new cast) last July for its fourth (and now final) season.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Hit the Floor‘s demise.