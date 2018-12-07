Ghost in the Shell Next-Gen Anime Series Coming to Netflix

A new adaptation of Masamune Shirow’s Ghost in the Shell manga, titled Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, is coming to Netflix in 2020 — by wait of 3DCG animation.

Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Shinji Araki (Appleseed) are set to serve as directors on the project using next-generation animation, with Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell) and SOLA DIGITAL ARTS (Netflix’s upcoming Ultraman anime) serving as the production studios.

The original Ghost in the Shell manga tells the story of Public Security Section 9, a counter-cyberterrorist organization led by protagonist Major Motoko Kusanagi, in mid-21st century Japan.

Previous adaptations of Ghost in the Shell include a 1995 anime cyberpunk film, the 2004 anime TV series Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, and a live-action 2017 movie that controversially starred the not-Japanese Scarlett Johansson as Motoko.

Check out the full drawn art of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045‘s Motoko Kusanagi: