Blindspot Sneak Peek: Patterson and Rich Learn the Ugly Truth About Jane

Kurt Weller will keep his friends close — and his enemies much closer — in Blindspot‘s fall finale.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s climactic hour (NBC, 8/7c), in which Weller reveals the truth about Jane’s identity to Patterson and Rich Dotcom. (In true Rich Dotcom fashion, he actually finds it “pretty impressive” that Jane went undetected as Remi for so long. Weller doesn’t exactly share his opinion.)

After revealing what Jane has been up to for the last several months — including the $500,000 she stole from that underground bank — Weller begs Patterson and Rich for some good news out of Roman’s new data cache.

As it turns out, there are some experimental treatments for ZIP poisoning floating around. And, as evidenced by the clip above, Weller will take whatever risks necessary to try and get his wife back.

Press PLAY above to watch our sneak peek in full, then hit the comments with your hopes for tonight’s finale.