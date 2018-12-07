2018 in Review: The 20 Funniest TV Moments of the Year

Whenever we needed a good laugh in 2018, we sure didn’t turn to the news or our Twitter feeds. (Even our favorite dramas of the year didn’t exactly do the trick.)

But there were plenty of series that delivered light-hearted moments when we needed them most, and our Year in Review continues with 20 of the funniest small-screen scenes.

Among our picks: Big Mouth‘s birth control-centric spoof of The Bachelorette, musical moments from both Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, an unforgettable monologue from Superstore‘s Amy, and Chidi losing his chill-i on The Good Place.

We’ve also got a bit of larceny on Atlanta, It’s Always Sunny betting big on Seinfeld, a Family Guy battle involving (you guessed it!) a booger, and plenty more memorable amusements.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see the funny moments we chose, then hit the comments with your own picks.

Still to come in TVLine’s Year in Review: Sexiest Scenes, Performers of the Year, Scenes We Wish We Could Unsee, Dumb Things TV Did and lots more!