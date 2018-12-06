Hawaii Five-0 Sneak Peek: Joe White Has a Deadly Urgent Message for Steve

Saved by the… text?

Joe White has an urgent message for McGarrett in this exclusive sneak peek from Hawaii Five-0‘s fall finale — but will it get to his pal in time?

In the episode “When the Light Goes Out, the House Is Dark” (Friday at 9/8c, CBS), fan favorite Terry O’Quinn reprises his guest-starring role as Joe White, who in the clip above is trying desperately to get in touch with Steve (played by Alex O’Loughlin). McGarrett, though, is soon enough tied up cooking up a smackdown for an uninvited guest in his home’s kitchen.

Why was McGarrett almost force-fed an extra helping of death? Press play above to watch The Clash in the Kitchen, then hear Joe detail the dead-serious crisis at hand.

