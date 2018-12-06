Golden Globes 2019: 25 Biggest Snubs

Now that the 76th Annual Golden Globe nominations have been announced (for all theTV noms, go here), it’s time for the very important work of lamenting the series and stars that didn’t earn a nod. That’s right: It’s time to talk snubs.

We don’t begrudge any of the nominees their due — there’s so much TV out there these days, and the competition is fierce — but we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out a few of our favorites that, in a perfect world, would’ve made it into the running for the 2019 Globes.

Among these unrecognized talents are Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry, GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin The Good Place‘s Ted Danson and This Is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown. Meanwhile, very deserving series (including Better Call Saul and The Handmaid’s Tale) and standout one-off performances (Al Pacino in Paterno, John Legend in Jesus Christ Superstar Live) went without a nomination, as well.

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will host the 2019 Golden Globes, airing Sunday, Jan. 6, at 8/7c on NBC.

Browse our gallery of snubbed shows and stars — you can click here for direct access — then hit the comments with your own reactions below: What does your most-snubbed list look like?