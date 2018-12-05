Narcos: Mexico Renewed for Season 2

The infancy of the Mexican drug war will continue to be chronicled at Netflix: The streaming service has renewed Narcos: Mexico for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The Narcos franchise first launched on Netflix back in August 2015. Its first two seasons focused exclusively on Pablo Escobar, while Season 3 turned its attention to the rise of the Cali Cartel in the wake of the cocaine kingpin’s death. Originally set to return for Season 4, the series instead came back as Narcos: Mexico, which Netflix billed as Season 1 of a standalone series.

The first season of Narcos: Mexico was released on Friday, Nov. 16, and took viewers back to the year 1980 to tell the origin story of the Guadalajara Cartel. The cast is led by Diego Luna (Rogue One), who plays cartel head Félix Gallardo, and Michael Peña (Ant-Man) as DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

Narcos: Mexico is the latest in a string of recent renewals at Netflix, including Atypical, Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman, Disenchantment, Ozark and The Ranch. TVLine’s handy Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect the crime drama’s second season renewal.

Are you happy that Narcos: Mexico will be back for Season 2? Hit the comments with your reactions to the news!