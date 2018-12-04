Supergirl Casts DC Villain Menagerie, Member of Manchester Black's Elite

The CW’s Supergirl has cast Major Crimes alum Jessica Meraz in the recurring role of Pamela Ferrer aka Menagerie, TVLine has confirmed.

An iconic DC villain and a member of The Elite — an assembly of antiheroes led by Manchester Black (played by David Ajala) — Menagerie in her live-action TV incarnation is a jewel thief who doesn’t mind hurting people.

Our sister site Deadline first reported on the casting.

In addition to her final-season run as Major Crimes‘ Detective Camila “Cami” Paige, Meraz’s previous TV credits include Chasing Life and episodes of Baby Daddy and Greek.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c (except for this coming week, when it airs on Tuesday as the “Elseworlds” crossover event’s Part 3 finale; it’s complicated). The timetable for Meraz’s first appearance is not being made available.

