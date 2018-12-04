Gillian Anderson's Sex Education Gets Premiere at Netflix — See First Photo

Netflix’s Sex Education lessons will begin in less than six weeks: The streaming giant announced Tuesday that its freshman dramedy will premiere on Friday, Jan. 11.

Spanning eight hour-long episodes, Sex Education is described as a “contemporary British love letter to the classic American high school story.” Asa Butterfield (Ender’s Game) stars as socially awkward teen Otis Milburn, who lives with his mother Jean, a sex therapist played by The X-Files‘ Gillian Anderson.

Read on for the show’s full synopsis:

Surrounded by manuals, videos and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis is a reluctant expert on the subject. When his home life is revealed at school, Otis realizes that he can use his specialist knowledge to gain status. He teams up with Maeve, a whip-smart bad-girl, and together they set up an underground sex therapy clinic to deal with their fellow students’ weird and wonderful problems. Through his analysis of teenage sexuality, Otis realises he may need some therapy of his own.

Scroll down to see the first photo of Butterfield and Anderson sharing a scene