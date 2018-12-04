Kevin Hart to Host Oscars in 2019

Kevin Hart has landed a big gig, as host of the 91st Academy Awards.

The funnyman announced the plum booking on Tuesday via Instagram, saying “the day has finally come” after apparently being beseeched to host the Oscars in the past. “To be able to join the legendary list of host [sic] that have graced that stage is unbelievable.”

Jimmy Kimmel hosted this year’s Oscars telecast, which drew an all-time low audience of 24.4 million total viewers. Chris Rock, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres and Seth MacFarlane hosted the immediate years prior to that.

In addition to his acting in movies such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the Ride Along franchise, Hart has hosted both MTV’s Movie Awards and the VMAs as well as CBS’ TKO: Total Knockout. He has lorded over Saturday Night Live‘s Studio 8H three times.

The 91st Academy Awards — which will not yet feature a “Best in Popular Film” category — will air Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC.