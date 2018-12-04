Hawaii Five-0's Catherine Returns: Get Details on Michelle Borth's Latest Visit

It’s going to be all hands on deck — Catherine Rollins’ quite capable ones included — as Hawaii Five-0 enters the new year.

TVLine has confirmed that Michelle Borth is set to make her third encore since exiting the CBS series early in Season 6, in what has previously been described as an Expendables-style episode.

Five-0 airs its midseason finale this Friday at 9/8c. In the procedural’s first episode after the break, airing Jan. 4, 2019, Rollins will join McGarrett — who will be reeling from the murder of a member of his ohana — along with Danny and other old friends to hunt down the killer.

Borth’s original Five-0 run ended early in Season 6, when Rollins slipped off on a covert op just as Steve was about to propose. (Oops!) She has twice returned since then — first to alert Steve that his mother, Doris, was in trouble, and most recently, this past April, to procure her ex’s help with a CIA mission.

