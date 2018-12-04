Ratings: Bull Goes Low, Voice Dips But Tops Night, Good Doctor Eyes High

CBS’ Bull this Monday drew 6.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, ticking down in the demo to mark a series low. Leading into the third-year drama, a pair of Big Bang reruns (averaging 5 mil/0.8) matched Magnum P.I.‘s most recent fresh outing.

Opening the Eye’s night, The Neighborhood (6.5 mil/1.1) was steady, while Happy Together (4.6 mil/0.8) dipped.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Arrow (1.36 mil/0.4; read “A-” review) and Legends (930K/0.3) were steady.

NBC | The Voice (9 mil/1.5; read recap) dipped week-to-week but led the night in both measures. A Deal or No Deal special retained 5.4 mil and a 1.0.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to football preemption, The Great Christmas Light Fight (5.4 mil/1.1) was steady, while The Good Doctor (7.2 mil/1.4; read post mortem) is currently up two tenths in the demo with its fall finale, eyeing a possible season high.

