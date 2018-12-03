Ratings: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's Numbers Get Skimpier

ABC’s broadcast of this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show drew just 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, down sharply from CBS’ year-ago airing (5 mil/1.5).

Opening ABC’s night, AFV (5.4 mil/0.8) dipped, while DWTS: Juniors (3.8 mil/0.6) and Shark Tank (3.5 mil/0.7) were steady. Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

CBS’ Garth brooks special drew the nights biggest non-sports audience (8.9 mil/1.3), trailing The Simpsons.

NBC Sunday Night Football (15.7 mil/4.8) was down from last weeks fast nationals.

The CW’s Supergirl (1.26 mil/0.4) and Charmed (920K/0.3) both ticked up.

Fox numbers will be posted later this afternoon.