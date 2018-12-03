The Twilight Zone Revival: John Cho, Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay to Star

A trio of thespians will soon visit a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind.

John Cho (The Exorcist), Allison Tolman (Fargo) and Jacob Tremblay (Room) all will appear in CBS All Access’ forthcoming Twilight Zone revival, TVLine has learned.

The actors — along with Tremblay’s younger sister, Erica — will star in an episode titled “The Wunderkind,” though character details are being kept under wraps.

Previously announced cast members include Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Sanaa Lathan (The Affair) and Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), the last of whom will potentially appear in a remake of the original Twilight Zone‘s iconic “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” installment.

Jordan Peele, who is among the executive producers of this “modern reimagining,” also will serve as host and narrator of the revival.

The Twilight Zone is expected to premiere on CBS All Access in 2019.