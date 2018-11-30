Ratings: NBC Goes Low, World of Disney Holiday Special Drops vs. 2017

NBC’s Will & Grace this Thursday drew 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, dipping to revival lows leading out of LEGO Jurassic World special (1.8 mil/0.5) that didn’t really click with audiences. I Feel Bad (1.8 mil/0.4) and SVU (3.8 mil/0.7) similarly dipped to series lows.

Over on The CW, Supernatural (1.51 mil/0.4) and Legacies (1.01 mil/0.3) both held steady.

Fox’s Thursday Night Football (15.7 mil/4.5) is down 14 and 18 percent from Thanksgiving’s fast nationals.

ABC’s World of Disney: Holiday Celebration (3.2 mil/0.7) dropped 36 and 42 percent from last year.

Over on CBS, a Big Bang Theory rerun (8.1 mil/1.2) led Thursday’s non-sports programming in both measures. Mom (7.4 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths, while Murphy Brown (5.6 mil/0.8) and SWAT (5.2 mil/0.7) each dipped one tenth.

