TVLine Items: Nolte Joins Star Wars, Free Buffy on Facebook and More

The force is strong with Nick Nolte: The actor — who recently headlined the Epix drama Graves — has joined Disney’s forthcoming Star Wars streaming series The Mandalorian, our sister site Variety reports.

As previously revealed by executive producer Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian — the title of which references a legendary tribe of warriors in Star Wars canon — will follow a “lone gunfighter” (played by Narcos‘ Pedro Pascal) who becomes part of the Star Wars universe “after the stories of Jango and Boba Fett.”

Nolte’s role is being kept under wraps.

* Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff Angel, plus creator Joss Whedon’s cult fave Firefly, are now available to stream for free in their entirety on Facebook Watch, per Variety.

* DC Universe’s upcoming Stargirl series has added Yvette Monreal (The Fosters, Faking It) and Christopher James Baker (True Detective) to its cast as undisclosed DC characters, per Deadline.

* Gerald McRaney (This Is Us), Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva), Ben Lawson (Designated Survivor), Michele Weaver (Love Is___), Delta Burke (Designing Women) and Tim Reid (Sister, Sister) will star in an episode of Netflix’s anthology series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, our sister site Deadline reports.

