Hallmark Channel to Add Hanukkah Movies to Holiday Lineup Next Year

Holiday TV movies aren’t just for Christmas anymore: Hallmark Channel is planning to add a pair of Hanukkah-themed movies to its traditional holiday slate next year, according to a report from Forbes.

The two Hannukah movies are still in the early stages, a network source stresses, and details are sketchy, but one is tentatively titled Holiday Date and will feature “Hannukah elements… which is a lot of fun, as Hanukkah and Christmas overlap in 2019.” (Ah… so maybe a cross-denominational romance between a Christmas celebrant and a Hanukkah devotee? Mazel tov!)

Hallmark, of course, already has the market cornered on Christmas movies: The network, along with sister station Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, will air a whopping 37 original movies this holiday season. (We’ve already documented the avalanche of Christmas movies on Hallmark and other cable and streaming outlets that aired over Thanksgiving weekend.) This year’s Hallmark holiday offerings include such titles as Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe, starring Party of Five alum Lacey Chabert; Homegrown Christmas, starring Full House veteran Lori Loughlin; and A Gingerbread Romance, led by Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry.

Would you tune into Hallmark Channel for a Hanukkah-themed holiday movie? Drop your thoughts on the news in a comment below.