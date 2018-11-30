Netflix's Sudden Cancellation Spree: Here Are the 15 Shows the Streamer Has Axed in the Past Year

The most surprising aspect of Netflix’s after-hours whacking of Daredevil on Thursday was… how decidedly unsurprising it was.
The previously cancellation-averse streamer has gone on a veritable killing spree in the past 12 months, jettisoning long-running hits (Orange Is the New Black), critical gems (American Vandal) and buzzy upstarts (Everything Sucks!). The content purge really started to veer into game-change-y territory when Netflix started knocking off its mighty Defenders (Iron Fist, Luke Cage and now Daredevil).
Is the bloodshed we’re witnessing merely a #PeakTV course correction or part of a larger, more streamlined strategy shift for the entertainment giant? Either way, the fact remains: In the past 12 months, Netflix has formally axed an unprecedented number of its original series. How many exactly? Fifteen to be precise (and that’s not even including still-unofficial cancellations like Fuller House or quasi-limited series like A Series of Unfortunate Events.)
Refresh your memories via the gallery above — click here for direct access — and then hit the comments with an answer to this question: Which recent Netflix casualty from the past year hurt the most?