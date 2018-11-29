The Runaways Battle Their Monstrous Parents Some More in Season 2 Trailer

“Parents just don’t understand” continues to be the theme of Marvel’s Runaways, as PRIDE faces off again and again with their empowered kids in the Hulu series’ Season 2 trailer.

In Season 2 — which will release all episodes on Friday, Dec. 21 — the Runaways have left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now have to learn to live on their own. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, they begin to realize that, for better or worse, they’re stuck with each other. And it’s up to them to take down PRIDE once and for all.

Someone, however, has sent a mysterious message to Jonah. Is there a mole among the Runaways? PRIDE meanwhile is focused on finding their children, though Jonah has his own dangerous plan in mind.

The trailer above teases more family fighting, especially between Nico and her mom, some out-of-this-world kissing and what appears to be Karolina coming into contact with whatever lurks at the bottom of PRIDE’s excavation pit.

Hulu also released a Season 2 poster, seen below.

