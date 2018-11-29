Daredevil Cancelled After 3 Seasons

What the Hell’s Kitchen??

Marvel’s Daredevil will not see a fourth season, Netflix confirmed for TVLine on Thursday evening.

“We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note,” the streaming giant said in a statement.

“We’re thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years,” the statement continued. “While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

TVLine readers gave Daredevil Season 3, which released on Oct. 19, an average grade of “A.”

Daredevil‘s snuffing comes six weeks after Netflix powered down both its Luke Cage and Iron Fist series. Marvel’s Jessica Jones has a third season in the pipeline, while Marvel’s Punisher has a second season in the can, awaiting release.