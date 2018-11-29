Desus & Mero, 'The Most Illustrious Late Night Show Ever,' Gets Showtime Premiere Date — Watch Promo

Desus & Mero will complete their segue from Viceland to Showtime on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 11/10c, when the duo make their late-night debut on the pay cabler.

Airing for a half-hour every Thursday night, from New York City, Desus & Mero will feature the popular TV and podcast personalities (aka Daniel Baker and Joel Martinez) speaking off the cuff and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.

Watch the gents’ announcement video above (but be sure not to put your kid in a box, we cannot stress that enough — bowl of water or not).

Longtime acquaintances, Desus & Mero have had stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast (which they still do) and the aforementioned late-night show on Viceland. The quick-witted duo bring a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing.