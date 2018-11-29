Another Period Cancelled After 3 Seasons at Comedy Central

The fame-hungry Bellacourt sisters won’t be gaining any more notoriety at Comedy Central. The basic cable network has cancelled Another Period after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

The satire — a mash-up of Downton Abbey and Keeping Up With the Kardashians — starred series creators Natasha Leggero and Riki Lindhome as wealthy, vapid siblings Lillian and Beatrice Bellacourt, who were looking to make a name for themselves in turn-of-the-century Newport, Rhode Island. The third (and now final) season concluded on March 20; the cancellation caps the series’ run at a total of 32 episodes.

Another Period‘s supporting cast was an embarrassment of comedy riches — including, but not limited to: Michael Ian Black (as house butler Peepers), Paget Brewster (as Dorothea “Dodo” Bellacourt), Jason Ritter (as Lord Frederick Bellacourt), Christina Hendricks (as Chair), David Koechner (as Commodore Bellacourt), Missi Pyle (as socialite Celery Savoy Bellacourt), Beth Dover (as head housemaid Blanche) and Brett Gelman (as groundskeeper Hamish Crassus).

Comedy Central’s current slate of original series includes Broad City (which is entering its final season next year), Corporate, Detroiters, Drunk History and South Park. Upcoming series include Awkwafina, Robbie and The Other Ones (premiering Thursday, Jan. 24).

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Another Period‘s cancellation.