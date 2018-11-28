Ratings: This Is Us Rises With Fall Finale to Beat Rudolph for Tuesday Win

NBC’s This Is Us entered the mideason break with 8.9 million total viewers and a 2.0 demo rating, up 13 percent and two tenths from last week’s lows and delivering its largest audience since Oct. 16. (Read post mortem and recap.)

Bookending the family drama, The Voice (9.5 mil/1.5; read recap) delivered a best-since-Premiere Week Tuesday audience whole up a tick in the demo, while New Amsterdam (6.3 mil/1.1) was steady with its fall finale.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash (1.78 mil/0.6; read recap) improved on last week’s series-low audience while steady in the demo; Black Lightning (1.06 mil/0.3) was steady.

CBS | Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8.1 mil/1.7) matched its year-ago audience while dipping two tenths in the demo.

FOX | The Gifted (2.2 mil/0.6) added some eyeballs while steady in the demo. Lethal Weapon (3 mil/0.7) ticked up on both counts.

ABC | The Conners (7.3 mil/1.4; read recap) and The Kids Are Alright (4.7 mil/0.9) both added some eyeballs while flat in the demo, while black-ish (3.5 mil/0.9), Splitting Up Together (2.8 mil/0.7) and The Rookie (4.3 mil/0.8) all ticked up.

