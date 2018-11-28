ABC Midseason Update: The Conners Replaced by American Housewife, Goldbergs Spinoff Gets Obvious Slot

ABC has finalized its post-Conners midseason game plan, announcing that the Roseanne spinoff will hand its Tuesday lead-off spot to American Housewife beginning Feb. 5. The Conners is slated to wrap its inaugural 11-episode season on Jan. 22.

The network also confirms that it has added an additional episode to American Housewife‘s current season order.

Meanwhile, ABC’s long-gestating Goldbergs spinoff Schooled will take over American Housewife‘s current Wednesday-at-8:30 pm time slot beginning Jan. 9. It will, of course, follow The Goldbergs (which is staying out at 8 pm).

Schooled, set in 1990-something, follows the faculty of William Penn Academy, led by new music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows), Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) and “young, enthusiastic super-teacher” Charlie Brown (Jane the Virgin‘s Brett Dier).