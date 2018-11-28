GCB Reboot (of Sorts) Eyed at The CW

Hallelujah, GCB fans: Kim Gatlin’s 2012 novel, Good Christian Bitches, may be coming to the small screen once again.

The CW is developing a dramedy series inspired by the semi-autobiographical book, our sister site Deadline reports.

Good Christian Bitches will center on the clergy and parishioners of Flock, a hip church in Austin where “prayers and worship music cover up a multitude of sins and secrets.”

The project once again will be produced by Aaron Kaplan (A Million Little Things) and Darren Star (Younger), who were behind the one-and-done GCB that aired on ABC in 2011. That version of the series followed Gatlin’s book more closely: Leslie Bibb (American Housewife, The League) starred as Amanda Vaughn, a recently widowed mother of two who moved back to the affluent Dallas neighborhood where she grew up, seeking a fresh start.

According to Deadline, Kaplan and Star have since been seeking the right platform for a new version of Good Christian Bitches, regretting the less-provocative GCB title that they ultimately had to use at ABC.

