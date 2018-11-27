Cowboy Bebop: Live-Action Series Based on Japanese Anime Phenom Scores 10-Episode Netflix Order

Netflix is saying “Giddy up!” to Cowboy Bebop, placing a 10-episode series order for a live-action version of the late ’90s Japanese anime phenom, TVLine has learned.

Set in the future, the jazz-inspired, genre-bending series follows a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters (named Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine and Radical Ed) on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll even save the world — for the right price.

Netflix will co-produce the project with Tomorrow Studios (a partnership between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios). Alias vets Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner will handle show-running duties alongside Scott Rosenberg. Additional EPs include Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki, Shin Sasaki, Tetsu Fujimura and Matthew Weinberg.

Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok) will pen the first episode. Shinichiro Watanabe, director of the original anime version, will serve as a consultant.

A feature film version, titled Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, was released in 2001.