Though stripped of his supersuit and tied up, Black Lightning has mighty power with his words, as seen in an intense sneak peek from this week’s episode of the CW series.

In “The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange” (airing tonight at 9/8c), Black Lightning (played by Cress Williams) and Thunder (Nafessa Williams) are attacked by Looker (guest star Sofia Vassilieva), the meta who — along with her South Freeland “clan” known as The Sange — was introduced in Episode 6. In the exclusive clip above, Looker expresses her delight over meeting her role model of sorts, suggesting that she and Black Lightning have so much in common.

Jefferson isn’t having any of that comparison, though, in the wake of the Sange lynching the Perdi who killed Anaya’s baby daddy, and so he calls out Looker for what she is — a racist. Press play above to witness her reaction to the categorization, including her flimsy, “white and proud” counter-argument.

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Jennifer and Khalil continue to grow closer.

