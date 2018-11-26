The Rookie Sneak Peek: Nolan and Bishop Must Bring in Their Mentor (!)

This week on ABC’s The Rookie, Officers Nolan and Bishop face a most unenviable task when they must bring their mentor from the police academy into the police station. How do you think it will play out? As it turns out, we have a sneak peek that will show you! (That worked out nicely.)

In “The Hawke” (airing Tuesday at 10/9c), Nolan and Bishop (played by Nathan Fillion and Afton Williamson) must help capture Jeremy Hawke, the aforementioned mentor, when he becomes a fugitive following an assault. Press play above to preview the awkward encounter, and also tell me who you think that is playing Hawke — because I made at least two guesses before realizing who it actually was. (Answer is at bottom of story, though not printed upside-down.)

Elsewhere in the episode, Bradford needs Chen to learn to predict the moves of criminals in order to capture them.

OK, have you watched the sneak peek? Because that is not Burn Notice‘s Jeffrey Donovan, nor is it Guy Pearce doing a solid for someone. It is actually Shawn Christian, whom you may know from Summerland, Birds of Prey, Las Vegas, Days of Our Lives, Venice, As the World Turns or… a little show called One Life to Live.

Want more scoop on The Rookie, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.