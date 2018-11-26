SNL: Jason Momoa, Matt Damon Added to December Host Roster

Aquaman is taking the Studio 8H plunge.

Jason Momoa will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Dec. 8, roughly two weeks before his titular undersea superhero hits the big screen. The Game of Thrones vet will be joined by musical guest Mumford & Sons (making their third appearance).

On Dec. 15, Matt Damon — who memorably lampooned Brett Kavanaugh earlier this season — will return for his second time as host. Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus will serve as musical guests.

As previously reported, Claire Foy kicks off SNL‘s string of December episodes this Saturday. This will be The Crown star’s first time hosting. Anderson .Paak will handle musical duties.