Arrowverse Crossover: Superman Goes Dark in Newest 'Elseworlds' Promo

Superman’s back (in black!) in The CW’s latest promo for the Arrowverse‘s upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover event. The 30-second video, which debuted during Sunday’s episode of Supergirl, combines several scenes we’ve already glimpsed — including that uncomfortable Oliver/Iris kiss — with explosive new footage featuring familiar faces in new outfits.

It also offers a first look at The Monitor (played by Designated Survivor‘s LaMonica Garrett) and Arkham Asylum doc John Deegan (played by Lost‘s Jeremy Davies). We even get to see John Wesley Shipp back in the classic Flash costume he rocked when the original TV series aired in the early ’90s.

This year’s Arrowverse crossover event will air Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11, comprised of the ninth episodes of The Flash (airing on a special night), Arrow and Supergirl (airing on a special night). Guest stars include Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black) as Batwoman/Kate Kane, Tyler Hoechlin (reprising his role as Supergirl‘s Superman/Clark Kent), Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm) as Lois Lane and Cassandra Jean Amell as Mr. Freeze’s wife, Nora.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an extended first look at the “Elseworlds” crossover, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.