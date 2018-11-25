Quotes of the Week: Supergirl, Arrow, The Conners, Walking Dead and More

Waiting for your next plate of Thanksgiving leftovers to heat up? Fortunately, our latest Quotes of the Week gallery serves as the perfect time-killer.

Though several shows opted to air reruns during this holiday week, there were still enough bon mots and zingers from the past seven days that deserved recognition.

This time around, we’ve got The Neighborhood‘s jab at fellow CBS fare, young love on The Walking Dead, wedding planning gone very wrong on NCIS: Los Angeles and a TV trope given new life by Arrow‘s Laurel.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Conners and The Flash.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!