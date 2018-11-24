Bob's Burgers Sneak Peek: Dirty Dancing Spells Disaster for Gene

Is Gene ready to be the Patrick Swayze to Courtney’s Jennifer Grey? (Spoiler alert: No, no he is not.) The middle Belcher child receives an offer he can absolutely refuse in this exclusive sneak peek from Sunday’s Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 8:30/7:30c) when Courtney’s dad requests that he fill in for her partner at an upcoming roller dance pairs competition.

What happens next is an act of betrayal that no one will see coming. Well, no one except for those who read the official synopsis for the episode. Spoilers ahead:

Gene is livid when his best friend Alex (guest-voice Thomas Middleditch) ditches him to be Courtney’s (guest-voice David Wain) roller dancing partner. Teddy, Linda and Bob let their imaginations get the best of them when they discover someone stalking the restaurant in the all-new ‘Roller? I Hardly Knew Her!’ episode of Bob’s Burgers.

