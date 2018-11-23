The Resident Fall Finale Sneak Peek: Conrad's Newest Patient Is... His Dad?

The Resident‘s fall finale will hit very close to home for Dr. Conrad Hawkins.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode (Fox, 8/7c), in which Conrad’s father, Marshall Winthrop, becomes a patient at the very hospital he oversees.

In the video embedded above, Chastain Park’s chairman of the board is brought to the ER after experiencing what he believes to be a flare-up of his Crohn’s disease. (Conrad didn’t even know his father had that affliction, if that tells you anything about their relationship up to this point.)

Conrad is dismayed by how long his dad has stayed mum about the Crohn’s — and that’s when Nic steps in to remind Conrad that he’s just as stubborn and tight-lipped as his old man.

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek in full, then hit the comments with your thoughts!