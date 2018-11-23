CW All-Stars, Round 2: Which Actors Have Appeared on the Most Shows?

If you’ve ever spotted an actor on The CW and thought, “I know I’ve seen them somewhere before,” this list is for you. Though TVLine already compiled a list of the network’s most-used actors last year, we figured it was worth a revisit — and you might be surprised by our newest additions. (We sure were.)

The same rules apply this time around, so be sure to read them carefully before jumping down to the comment section to tell us why we’re wrong:

1. No offense to CW Seed, but for the purposes of this list, we’re only counting actors who appeared on shows that aired on the actual network.

2. If an actor appeared on a WB-turned-CW series during its WB days (i.e. Katie Cassidy on 7th Heaven), it doesn’t count. Nick Zano’s post-WB appearance on 7th Heaven, however, is fair game.

3. An actor must have been on at least five CW shows in order to make this list. So if you’re wondering why several presumed CW staples — including, let’s say, Robert Buckley and Shantel VanSanten, each with four under their belt — are missing, that’s why.

Browse our gallery of The CW's most familiar faces