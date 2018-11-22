Ratings: Charlie Brown Reigns, CBS Dramas Rise on Thanksgiving Eve

ABC’s hosting of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving this Wednesday drew 6.2 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, down 7 percent and two tenths year-over-year yet still leading the night in the demo.

Over on CBS, Survivor (7.1 mil/1.3) ticked down opposite reduced competition, yet delivered the night’s biggest audience. SEAL Team (6 mil/0.9) rose to hit and tie season highs, while Criminal Minds (5.5 mil/0.9) similarly hit season highs.

Of Thanksgiving Eve’s only other fresh fare, NBC’s didn’t-age-well Hollywood Game Night special (3 mil/0.6) came in low, while Saturday Night Live‘s Thanksgiving special (3.6 mil/1.0) matched its year-ago numbers.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.